Advertisement

What you need in a hurricane preparedness kit

Hurricane Preparedness Kit
Hurricane Preparedness Kit(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We are starting to get into the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season and it’s important to always be prepared for the next big storm.

This hurricane preparedness kit is geared more for people who live on the coast, which are the areas that see the worst kind of effects from tropical systems. Here inland we can see tornadoes, flooding, and high winds as well, so it’s really important to make sure you’re prepared. And one of the most important things is to have plenty of water. It is recommended from FEMA that you have at least one gallon per person, per day, for at least three days.

You also need some first aid kits. Make sure it has the basics in it, bandages, anti-bacterial cream to prevent infections, etc. You will also need some non-perishable food items. That’s because one of the biggest threats with these tropical systems is that they could lead to some extended power outages. Make sure you have at least 3 days’ worth of food. You need a lot of batteries as well. You also need garbage bags for sanitation. It is also recommended to have some cash as well, because if you have those extended power outages, card machines may not work.

To help alert you to any tornado warnings, you can have the NOAA Weather Radio. This can wake you up easily as night. Make sure you have your cell phone, chargers, flash lights- anything you think you need for power outages. You also need some tools like wrenches and pliers for utilities in case you need to shut off water, electricity, or gas. And of course in the time that we are living in, it’s also recommended to have some PPE, some masks, and some hand sanitizer. Having all this stuff will help keep you safe if there is extended power outages.

You can also get alerts and video updates by downloading the free WTOK Weather App.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

County Road 11: DJ LOLLYDUDE

Updated: 41 minutes ago
A local radio personality talks about his past experiences in professional wrestling

State

WATCH: Gov. Reeves issues limits on college stadiums

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Reeves will also address the federal unemployment assistance issue and make himself available for questions from the media.

News

Sen. Bill Cassidy tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kristin Kasper
U.S Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.) has tested positive for COVID-19.

State

Laurel police officers commended for saving man’s life

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Pacheco
Michael Dunn says officers saved his life when he went into cardiac arrest at the gym.

Latest News

Sports

Two more student-athletes test positive at Ole Miss

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The school says there are now 15 student-athletes and one employee who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Health

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 75,449 cases, 2,190 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Digital
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 894 new cases and 27 new deaths Thursday.

Weather

Rain & storms become more likely Thursday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Rain chances increase sharply as we close out the work week. Attention then turns to the two tropical waves in the Atlantic that could go into the Gulf of Mexico next week.

News

Farms provide vegetables to tribal members

Updated: 14 hours ago
Farms provide vegetables to tribal members

News

Progress made in Clarke Co. storm cleanup

Updated: 14 hours ago
Progress made in Clarke Co. storm cleanup

Sports

Demopolis High School announces safety precautions for football games

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ellie French
The precautions will be enforced at all home football games