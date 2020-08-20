What you need in a hurricane preparedness kit

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We are starting to get into the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season and it’s important to always be prepared for the next big storm.

This hurricane preparedness kit is geared more for people who live on the coast, which are the areas that see the worst kind of effects from tropical systems. Here inland we can see tornadoes, flooding, and high winds as well, so it’s really important to make sure you’re prepared. And one of the most important things is to have plenty of water. It is recommended from FEMA that you have at least one gallon per person, per day, for at least three days.

You also need some first aid kits. Make sure it has the basics in it, bandages, anti-bacterial cream to prevent infections, etc. You will also need some non-perishable food items. That’s because one of the biggest threats with these tropical systems is that they could lead to some extended power outages. Make sure you have at least 3 days’ worth of food. You need a lot of batteries as well. You also need garbage bags for sanitation. It is also recommended to have some cash as well, because if you have those extended power outages, card machines may not work.

To help alert you to any tornado warnings, you can have the NOAA Weather Radio. This can wake you up easily as night. Make sure you have your cell phone, chargers, flash lights- anything you think you need for power outages. You also need some tools like wrenches and pliers for utilities in case you need to shut off water, electricity, or gas. And of course in the time that we are living in, it’s also recommended to have some PPE, some masks, and some hand sanitizer. Having all this stuff will help keep you safe if there is extended power outages.

