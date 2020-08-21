Advertisement

ADPH: More than 1,900 people have died from COVID-19 as over 107K test positive and more than 44K recover

Coronavirus image
Coronavirus image(WTOK)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:12 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 1,921 people statewide have died from COVID-19. There are also 69 probable deaths.

The ADPH reports there have been 107,803 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there are 4,966 probable cases. There have been 891,813 tests conducted. These numbers are as of Aug. 21.

The state added its most cases in one day on July 23 with 2,110. Alabama had 57 deaths reported on July 22, which was its largest in a 24-hour span.

In the last 14 days, 208,766 people have been tested and 13,248 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 14,433 positives. Mobile County has the second most cases with 11,380 and Montgomery has the third most with 7,286.

Here is a look at numbers for a 4-county region of west Alabama:

COUNTYCASESDEATHS
Choctaw30112
Sumter38519
Marengo60117
Pickens46310
TOTAL175058

The health department also reports 44,684 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it's been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 12,456 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Aug. 19, there were 1,198 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

