Arrest made in Old Marion Rd. homicide, armed robbery

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man has been arrested in connection with a July armed robbery turned deadly.

Sedricious Deshawn Wallace, 20, has been charged with capital murder.

Acting Police Chief Patrick Gale says Wallace has been connected to the July 28 murder of Bond Monsour, 22, on Old Marion Rd.

Police say Monsour and his cousin were in Meridian for a golf tournament when they met up with someone they were talking with on Snapchat.

Authorities say the cousins were trying to buy a watch when Wallace and another suspect robbed and shot Monsour.

Wallace’s bond has been denied.

The search continues for a second suspect. If you have any information for police call the East Mississippi Crimestoppers line at 855-485-TIPS.

