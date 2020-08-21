COVID-19 testing coming to Kemper, Wayne counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mobile COVID-19 testing will be offered in Kemper, Wayne, Jones, Benton, Webster and Washington counties next week.

Residents of those areas and surrounding communities may be tested for COVID-19 next week at one-day, drive-through collection sites.

Testing hours at the sites made possible by a partnership of the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you’re having COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or have a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus, you may be tested by appointment.

Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening or by calling 601-496-7200. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time.

Also, Mississippi public, private and parochial teachers and school staff in grades K-12 may now be tested by appointment at the West Street Farmers Market in Jackson or at any of the one-day collection sites coordinated by MSDH and UMMC. Testing is available Monday-Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at the West Street Farmers Market, corner of West and Woodrow Wilson Avenue.

Teachers and school staff can be tested regardless of whether they show symptoms or have had close contact with someone positive for the virus. They must receive an appointment by completing an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. The questionnaire includes a query asking if the person needing testing is an educator.

The newest testing sites for Thursday, August 27:

• Wayne County: City Auditorium, 1008 Benton St., Waynesboro

• Benton County: Benton County Courthouse, 190 Ripley Ave., Ashland

The newest testing sites for Friday, August 28:

• Webster County: Garan Parking Lot, 86 Government Ave., Eupora

• Washington County: Washington County Convention Center, 1040 S. Raceway Road, Greenville

The newest testing sites for Saturday, August 29:

• Jones County: Cameron Center, 711 N. 10th Ave., Laurel

• Kemper County: Kemper County High School, 200 Martin Luther King Jr. St., DeKalb

One-day collection sites were previously announced for this week and next in Calhoun, Tate, Lee, Noxubee, Clarke, Pontotoc, Lauderdale, Madison, Adams, Prentiss, Winston and Tunica counties.

The previously announced testing site for Saturday, August 22:

• Noxubee County: Noxubee Civic Center, 16291 U.S. 45, Macon

The previously announced testing sites for Monday, August 24:

• Lauderdale County: Lauderdale County Ag Center, 1022 Mississippi 19, Meridian

• Madison County: Canton Multipurpose Complex, 501 Soldiers Colony Road, Canton

The previously announced testing sites for Tuesday, August 25:

• Adams County: Adams County Safe Room, 323 Liberty Road, Natchez

• Prentiss County: Prentiss County Agri-Center, 2301 N. Second St., Booneville

The previously announced testing sites for Wednesday, August 26:

• Winston County: Louisville Coliseum, 245 Ivy Avenue, Louisville

• Tunica County: Paul Battle Arena, 3873 U.S. 61 North, Tunica

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites. During drive-through testing, health care professionals will collect specimen samples via a nose swab. Those being tested will not exit their vehicle.

For more information about testing, click here.

