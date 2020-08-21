Advertisement

Crimenet 08_20_20

Miguel Torres
Miguel Torres(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Miguel Torres.

Torres is a 43-year-old Hispanic male who stands approximately 5′ 10″ in height, weighing 200 pounds.

He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with felony shoplifting. 

If you know where Torres can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

More storms in store for Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Rain and storms are likely on our Friday and then rain chances look to decrease a bit heading into the weekend. We are also watching the tropics as two tropical systems are expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico next week.

WTOK

Two tropical depressions, expected to become hurricanes, tracking toward the Gulf

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Two tropical depressions are tracking toward the Gulf of Mexico over the next five days, and both of them are expected to become hurricanes.

News

Republican Michael Guest reacts to Democratic National Convention

Updated: 10 hours ago
Republican Michael Guest reacts to Democratic National Convention

News

G.V. Sonny Montgomery Chapter recognizes Teacher of the Year

Updated: 10 hours ago
G.V. Sonny Montgomery Chapter recognizes Teacher of the Year

Latest News

News

County Road 11 - DJ LOLLYDUDE

Updated: 10 hours ago
County Road 11 - DJ LOLLYDUDE

News

What you need in a hurricane preparedness kit

Updated: 10 hours ago
What you need in a hurricane preparedness kit

News

Meridian educators discuss teaching during a pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
Meridian educators discuss teaching during a pandemic

State

Mississippi applies for federal unemployment assistance program

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Courtney Ann Jackson
Gov. Reeves announced the state is applying for a federal lost wages assistance program.

Education

East Jasper School District cancels fall athletics, activities

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
East Jasper is hopeful sports and activities can resume in the spring.

News

G.V. Sonny Montgomery Chapter recognizes Teacher of the Year

Updated: 15 hours ago
Phyllis Skipper of Lamar School was presented the Air Force Association’s G.V. Sonny Montgomery Teacher of the Year Award.