Crimenet 08_20_20

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Miguel Torres.

Torres is a 43-year-old Hispanic male who stands approximately 5′ 10″ in height, weighing 200 pounds.

He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with felony shoplifting.

If you know where Torres can be found, please call Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

