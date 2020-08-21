EXCLUSIVE: Mother, boyfriend charged after child found unresponsive in pool at Yogi Bear Park in Pelahatchie

PELAHATCHIE, Miss. (WLBT) - The mother of a 5-year-old girl found unresponsive in a pool at Yogi Bear Park Thursday has now been charged with felony child neglect.

According to Pelahatchie Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, Sky Frith, 24, of Lake Providence, Louisiana, went before a judge Thursday afternoon. Her bond has been set at $250,000.

The child has now been identified as Angel Frith.

Sky Frith’s boyfriend, Antron King, 21, has also been charged with felony child neglect. His bond was set at $150,000.

Sky L. Frith (L) and Antron J. King (R) (Rankin County Sheriff's Department)

Both Frith and King are being held at the Rankin County Jail. There were two other children with the couple that are currently in the care of their grandmother.

Chief Daughtry said he would like to thank the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department investigators and Brandon police investigators for their assistance in the case.

Police received the call of a child being found at the bottom of a pool around 3:08 p.m. The Pelahatchie police, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department and Pafford Ambulance responded to the scene.

Pafford, along with Pelahatchie police, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Brandon Police Department assisted in escorting the child to Merit Health Rankin in Brandon.

"This is a tough day," said Daughtry. "A lot of those who responded to the scene are parents."

Yogi Bear Park spokesperson, Brad Ritter, released this statement:

“This afternoon a young camper very sadly drowned in our swimming pool. We are assisting the family and we ask that everyone keep them in their thoughts, as are we. To protect the family’s privacy, we are not releasing their name. Safety is always our priority and we are cooperating with the local authorities as they work to determine what happened. We want to thank the many first responders for their fast and professional response and actions. The entire Jellystone Park family extends our deepest sympathies to the family and to everyone affected by this tragic event.”

