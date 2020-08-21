Advertisement

Fall Bash Blood Drive next Tuesday

By Andrew Samet
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - You have the ability to give the gift life at the Fall Bash Blood Drive next Tuesday. Blood donations are very important for this time of year, especially with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re not going to be able to conduct blood drives at schools like we have in the past into this school year,” says Mitzi Breaux the marketing & communications manager with Vitalant. “30% of the blood supply comes from our schools when schools are in session, so this blood drive is going to be very important to collect donations that we would typically collect at schools.”

The blood drive will be held at the Knights of Columbus on Highway 19 North from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be food and prizes at the event.

“Through this pandemic, the need for blood has not stopped,” Breaux says. “There are patients who rely on blood transfusions every 2 seconds of every single day of the year, whether or not we have a pandemic.”

Making an appointment online at Vitalant.org is encouraged so proper social distancing can be achieved.

“We are going to check your temperature before you walk into the building, and we are requiring face coverings for all of our donors and staff, so please come to your donation with a face covering,” Breaux. “It can be homemade, it can be a bandanna, it just needs to cover your nose and your mouth.”

If you’ve had the coronavirus in the past, you may be able to donate your convalescent plasma as well. This plasma can help patients who are very sick from COVID-19.

“If you had coronavirus, you were swabbed, had a nasal swab for coronavirus, and you tested positive and you have been at least 28 completely symptom free, you are eligible to donate convalescent plasma,” Breaux says. You can find that here.

All successful blood donations will be tested for the coronavirus antibody. This is not a test to see if you currently have the coronavirus, but if you’ve had it in the past without knowing it.

