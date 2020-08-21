‘Idol Across America’ having virtual auditions for Mississippi Aug. 26

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The search for the next American Idol begins with an open call Aug. 26 in Mississippi. Auditions will be virtual via Zoom.

Full details for Idol Across America are available here, including specific audition details, locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.

This season will be American Idol’s first-ever live virtual nationwide search for the next superstar. Performers must be between 15 and 28 years old to audition and may do so on any Idol Across America date, regardless of your location.

