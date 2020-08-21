Advertisement

Larry Reece Hurtt

By Letisha Young
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Graveside services for Larry Reece Hurtt, 72, will be Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11:00 am at Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Kemper County. Bro. Mike Vick will be officiating. Mr. Hurtt passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Stephens Funeral Home has been entrusted with his arrangements.

He was a deacon in his church, Union Baptist Church. He loved deer hunting, fishing, working outside and just anything to keep busy.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joyce Hurtt; his children Pamela Bradshaw (Richard) of San Angelo, TX, Hillary Espey of Meridian and Angela Coleman (Jason) of Meridian; siblings Carolyn Anderson, Doris Smith and James Hurtt as well as 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Walterine Hurtt; a son Larry Reece Hurtt Jr. and a granddaughter Autumn Brianne Espey.

Stephens Funeral Home

