Local pastor celebrates 92nd birthday

BAILEY, Miss. (WTOK) - A local minister celebrated his 92nd birthday earlier this week.

Dr. Carless Evans, along with a handful of family and friends, gathered at Ebenezer Ministries in Bailey for a birthday party in his honor. It was complete with snacks, a cake and his favorite soft drink, root beer.

Evans has been preaching the Gospel for over 7 years and just recently retired as president of Ebenezer Ministries.

“I am 92 years young and I think there’s a couple of reasons for it,” said Evans. “In the summer of 1948, I was called to be a preacher. I started preaching in 1948 and I have never stopped. That has been the reason for my life and that has kept me going.”

Evans has served as a flight instructor at N.A.S. Meridian and a seminary president and he’s written a book about his extraordinary life. He will also be featured next Thursday on County Road 11 on Newscenter 11.

