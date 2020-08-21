Advertisement

Meridian native opens nail salon

Butter Fingaz salon owner Porchea Pack.
Butter Fingaz salon owner Porchea Pack.(WTOK)
By Brianna Bynum
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian native Porchea Pack has always had a passion for nails. Now, the licensed nail technician is celebrating a huge achievement. She’s opening her very own nail salon.

“It’s a major accomplishment that I can put under my belt that I was able to open up a salon on my own, especially during the pandemic,” said Pack.

The salon features a modern set-up and even offers retail items. Pack says opening the business wasn’t easy but well worth it.

“Waking up early in the morning, going to bed sometimes at twelve, one o’clock at night, trying to make sure that I was still able to take care of home, and actually open up my shop as well,” said Pack.

As Pack begins a new journey at her salon, she says she plans to pay it forward to other organizations in the community, starting with the one that helped fuel her passion.

“I haven’t really figured it out but I do want to do something with the Boys and Girls Club because that’s where I actually started doing nails,” said Pack.

Pack’s salon, located at 4907 West Gate Hills Drive, will open for business on Saturday. Business hours for weekdays are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday appointments are available upon request.

