Advertisement

More storms in store for Friday

Friday Weather
Friday Weather(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! Rain and storms are likely on our Friday and then rain chances look to decrease a bit heading into the weekend. We are also watching the tropics as two tropical systems are expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico next week. We look to see periods of rain and storms on our Friday as high temperatures climb into the upper-80s. An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out Friday afternoon, with 60 mph wind gusts as the threat. There will be mostly cloudy skies overnight with a chance of isolated showers. Morning lows by Saturday will be in the upper-60s.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will be slightly higher on Saturday than compared to Sunday, but be sure to keep an eye to the sky if you have any outdoor activities planned this weekend. High temperatures on Saturday will once again be in the upper-80s. Morning lows will return to the low-70s and afternoon highs will return to the low-90s all on Sunday. Scattered shower and storm chances will continue into our Monday with high temperatures in the upper-80s.

Attention now turns to the tropics. As of 4 a.m. CDT, we have Tropical Depression 13 and Tropical Depression 14. TD 13 is located just to the east of the Leeward Islands with sustained winds of 35 mph. It is expected to develop into a tropical storm later today or early Saturday as it makes its way generally north of the big islands of the Caribbean Sea. It is then expected to reach hurricane strength as it gets close to Florida and then move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Right now landfall is possible anywhere between New Orleans and Miami, so there is still a lot of uncertainty involved in its track. TD 14 is located just to the north of Honduras with winds of 35 mph. It is expected to make landfall over the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico and then go back into the Gulf of Mexico and become a hurricane. Landfall with this system is possible anywhere between Corpus Christi, TX and Morgan City, LA. There is a lot of uncertainty with both systems as it is still unclear how they will interact with each other. Keep up to date with the latest forecast. It will change every day until the systems get closer to the U.S.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WTOK

More storms likely Friday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
More showers and thunderstorms are likely on Friday afternoon and evening.

Weather

Weather - August 20 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
Weather - August 20 2020

News

What you need in a hurricane preparedness kit

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
We are starting to get into the peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season and it’s important to always be prepared for the next big storm.

Weather

Rain & storms become more likely Thursday

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:46 AM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
Rain chances increase sharply as we close out the work week. Attention then turns to the two tropical waves in the Atlantic that could go into the Gulf of Mexico next week.

Latest News

Weather

Weather - August 19, 2020

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:19 PM CDT
Weather - August 19, 2020

WTOK

Showers and heavy storms likely Thursday

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT
|
By Stephen Bowers
A few showers and thunderstorms formed Wednesday afternoon. That's that start of a trend of increasing showers and thunderstorms that will really build on Thursday and Friday.

Weather

A few storms possible Wednesday

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:45 AM CDT
|
By Andrew Samet
Storm chances will increase over the next couple of days as the humidity factor slowly rebounds back to where it usually is for this time of year.

WTOK

Showers and storms increasing the rest of this week

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 9:56 PM CDT
|
By Stephen Bowers
Moisture will begin returning on Wednesday, and the chance for rain will grow more and more through Friday.

Weather

Weather - August 18, 2020

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:35 PM CDT
Weather - August 18, 2020

Weather

Only a stray shower possible Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:41 AM CDT
Humidity will decrease for our day on Tuesday, but will slowly increase again as we close out the work week and head into the weekend. Rain chances will start to noticeably increase starting on Thursday.