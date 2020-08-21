More storms in store for Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Friday! Rain and storms are likely on our Friday and then rain chances look to decrease a bit heading into the weekend. We are also watching the tropics as two tropical systems are expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico next week. We look to see periods of rain and storms on our Friday as high temperatures climb into the upper-80s. An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out Friday afternoon, with 60 mph wind gusts as the threat. There will be mostly cloudy skies overnight with a chance of isolated showers. Morning lows by Saturday will be in the upper-60s.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible on both Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances will be slightly higher on Saturday than compared to Sunday, but be sure to keep an eye to the sky if you have any outdoor activities planned this weekend. High temperatures on Saturday will once again be in the upper-80s. Morning lows will return to the low-70s and afternoon highs will return to the low-90s all on Sunday. Scattered shower and storm chances will continue into our Monday with high temperatures in the upper-80s.

Attention now turns to the tropics. As of 4 a.m. CDT, we have Tropical Depression 13 and Tropical Depression 14. TD 13 is located just to the east of the Leeward Islands with sustained winds of 35 mph. It is expected to develop into a tropical storm later today or early Saturday as it makes its way generally north of the big islands of the Caribbean Sea. It is then expected to reach hurricane strength as it gets close to Florida and then move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Right now landfall is possible anywhere between New Orleans and Miami, so there is still a lot of uncertainty involved in its track. TD 14 is located just to the north of Honduras with winds of 35 mph. It is expected to make landfall over the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico and then go back into the Gulf of Mexico and become a hurricane. Landfall with this system is possible anywhere between Corpus Christi, TX and Morgan City, LA. There is a lot of uncertainty with both systems as it is still unclear how they will interact with each other. Keep up to date with the latest forecast. It will change every day until the systems get closer to the U.S.

