More storms likely Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A few showers are possible through the night. The low temperature by morning will be near 68 degrees. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms during the day. Showers and thunderstorms will increase in the afternoon between 4 PM and 7 PM. Some storms can be heavy with gusty winds and frequent lightning. This is likely to affect high school football plans for the few games being played. Friday’s high will be near 88 degrees at the warmest, but showers and storms may limit the warming.

Spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast this weekend. We will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s on both Saturday and Sunday.

Monday through Wednesday could be influenced by Tropical Depression 14. Influence doesn’t necessarily mean impact, but the bottom line is the forecast for this period of time is subject to change.

