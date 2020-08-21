Advertisement

Preparing for a tropical system

(WDBJ7)
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As the gulf coast braces for the impact of two tropical systems there are many things to think about.

Storm shelters will become available where they’re needed before a storm hits land. MEMA Director Greg Michel says social distancing will be practiced and capacity will be reduced by 50 percent.

Clarke County EMA Director Eddie Ivy says it’s best to have access to good and accurate information as the storm impacts the area.

“Get your information from reliable sources such as local media, National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center,” Ivy explained. “I know there’s a bunch of groups that post the information for sensationalism. Please make sure you are getting good information and don’t panic.”

For more information on how to prepare for a tropical system click on the link below.

FEMA Preparedness Guide

