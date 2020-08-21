Teachers, school staff may get COVID-19 testing at county health departments
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Any K-12 teacher, staff or administrator may be tested for free at the county health department locations below. Testing hours are 12 noon to 7 p.m., and no appointment is necessary.
Visit the MSDH website at www.HealthyMS.com/locations for addresses of the county health departments.
MONDAY, AUGUST 24
Tallahatchie (Charleston)
Alcorn
Attala
Chickasaw (Houston)
Copiah
Newton
Adams
George
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26
Grenada
Lafayette
Sunflower (Indianola)
Noxubee
Rankin
Wilkinson
Greene
Hancock
FRIDAY, AUGUST 28
Tate
Union
Montgomery
Lowndes
Claiborne
Smith
Franklin
Lamar
TUESDAY, AUGUST 25
Tunica
Holmes
Choctaw
Yazoo
Clarke
Lauderdale
Amite
Pontotoc
THURSDAY, AUGUST 27
Yalobusha
Marshall
Leflore
Oktibbeha
Warren
Scott
Franklin
Lamar
Additionally, daily testing is offered for teachers, staff, and school administrators at the West Street Farmer’s Market in Jackson or any pop-up testing site sponsored by MSDH, the University of Mississippi Medical Center, and the Mississippi National Guard. Appointments are required for the pop-up sites and the Farmer’s Market, and testing hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To make an appointment, visit https://umc.edu/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Testing.
