Tropical Depression 13 strengthens into Tropical Storm Laura

Tropical Storm Laura 10 a.m. Track
Tropical Storm Laura 10 a.m. Track(WTOK)
By Andrew Samet
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Laura is located just to the east of the Leeward Islands with sustained winds of 45 mph. NOAA Hurricane Hunters have discovered that the circulation of the storm was farther south than initially thought. Thus, the latest track from the National Hurricane Center has a more southerly track for Laura. The storm is now expected to cross or get very close to islands such as Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and Cuba. This will prevent the storm from strengthening all that much as it marches across those Caribbean islands.

The new, more southerly track of the system will also bring Laura further to the west when it enters the Gulf of Mexico; in other words, farther away from Florida. That also means the storm will likely make landfall farther west than initially thought as well. Instead of a Florida panhandle landfall, an Alabama landfall is looking increasingly favored. This will mean that the center of the storm could end up closer to our East Mississippi and West Alabama counties than initially thought. Our area is within the cone of uncertainty. With all that said, there is still large amounts of uncertainty so this is by no means the guaranteed track.

Laura will likely remain a tropical storm as it moves across the Caribbean Sea. Laura will go into the Gulf around Tuesday morning and then strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall somewhere along the Gulf Coast by Wednesday. The cone of uncertainty is showing that the storm could make landfall anywhere between Morgan City, LA and Tallahassee, FL.

