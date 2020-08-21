Two tropical depressions, expected to become hurricanes, tracking toward the Gulf

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Depression Thirteen continues tracking west/northwestward across the Atlantic Ocean. At 10 PM Thursday, the depression was located about 445 miles from the northern Leeward Islands of the northeastern Caribbean Sea.

The latest forecast indicates slow strengthening through the weekend, and the depression could become a tropical storm could form by Friday night. It will steadily strengthen as it tracks through the southern Bahamas and toward South Florida. It may clip South Florida Monday night, but it is expected to become a hurricane just before buzzing the Florida Keys.

It is expected to enter the southeastern Gulf of Mexico near the Everglades as a hurricane. It has potential to strengthen over the warm waters of the Gulf as it continues a track toward the northwest. It will likely turn gradually northward, but exactly where that northward turn occurs is a source of uncertainty.

All interests in the Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Northwest Florida coast should monitor the progress of this system. Update yourself daily, and be aware of changes to this forecast. Review your hurricane plans, especially if you’re near the coast. Check your supplies, and make sure you are ready before the storm enters the Gulf and stores are swamped.

Tropical Depression Thirteen is tracking toward the Gulf of Mexico, and it is expected to become a hurricane before reaching the Florida Keys early Monday. (WTOK)

Tropical Depression Fourteen formed Thursday in the western Caribbean Sea. This system is expected to graze the northern coast of Honduras and could mean an increased risk for landslides in the mountainous terrain. It is expected to become a tropical storm and then a hurricane just before reaching the Yucatan Peninsula on Saturday night. It will emerge over the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday as a tropical storm. Steady strengthening is expected, and it is expected to become a hurricane again before reaching the Texas Coast near Galveston Bay on Tuesday evening.

Tropical Depression Fourteen is tracking toward the Yucatan and then toward the upper Texas Gulf Coast through next Tuesday. It is expected to become a hurricane. (WTOK)

