Advertisement

US Postal Service launches new Election Mail website

Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. Postal Service announced its new Election Mail website Friday, part of its effort to inform voters and officials ahead of the November election, the agency stated.

“The American public can rely on the United States Postal Service to fulfill our role in the electoral process,” the website states. “We provide a secure, efficient and effective way for citizens to participate when policymakers decide to use mail as part of their elections. We have a robust and tested process for proper handling and timely delivery of election mail.”

The website is in response to expected increases in mail-in voting for the Nov. 3 Election Day amid the coronavirus pandemic. The USPS said in a news release that it provides links to federal election resources as well as state-specific resources, as well as links to resources supporting the participation of overseas and military voters.

The USPS also encouraged voters to request and submit their ballots as early as possible.

The website was announced the same day as Postmaster General Louis DeJoy answered questions in a Senate committee hearing on recent mail delays.

Several states have filed lawsuits against the USPS, claiming changes in policies will undermine mail-in voting.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

US buildings closed in Portland after car-bomb threat made

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The threat, which was received Thursday, warned of the intention to use a car bomb to target federal property in Portland, according to two law enforcement officials.

National

Former sailor details misconduct by SEALs pulled from Iraq

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. Navy intelligence specialist Colleen Grace was asleep on a remote air base in Iraq in 2019 when she was woken up by knocking on the door next to her room, and then a voice she recognized.

Crime

Arrest made in Old Marion Rd. homicide, armed robbery

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Tom Williams
A man has been arrested in connection with a July armed robbery turned deadly.

Entertainment

‘Idol Across America’ having virtual auditions for Mississippi Aug. 26

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
This season will be American Idol’s first-ever live virtual nationwide search.

Latest News

National

California man uses cans of Bud Light to extinguish flames from wildfire

Updated: 1 hours ago
A California man was trying to protect his home from the LNU Lightning Complex fire, and he used the only thing he had to put out the flames — beer.

Crime

EXCLUSIVE: Mother, boyfriend charged after child found unresponsive in pool at Yogi Bear Park in Pelahatchie

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josh Carter
The child has been identified as 5-year-old Angel Frith.

News

Preparing for a tropical system

Updated: 2 hours ago
With two tropical systems heading toward the coastline there are several checklists to keep in mind when preparing.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 76,323 cases, 2,214 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Digital
An estimated 56,577 people have recovered from the virus.

National

Postmaster grilled by lawmakers amid mail-in voting battles

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The head of the United States Postal Service was under scrutiny today on Capitol Hill.

National

California man uses cans of beers to stop fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A man used cans of beer to help extinguish a fire on his California property.