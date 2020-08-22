High school football scores: Aug. 21, 2020
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Week 1 of the high school football season saw both private and public schools in Alabama begin play as well as Mississippi private schools.
Here are the scores from some of our area schools:
Lamar 33, Starkville Academy 30, OT
Russell Christian 37, North River Christian 15
Porter’s Chapel 10, Newton County Academy 0
Wilkinson County Christian Academy 54, Kemper Academy 0
Wayne Academy 41, South Choctaw Academy 14
Demopolis 14, Calera 12
Brookhaven Academy 35, Sylva Bay Academy 7
Leake Academy 56, Winston Academy 0
Thursday (8/20): Jackson Academy (Ala.) 38, Clarke Prep 14
