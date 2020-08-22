Advertisement

High school football scores: Aug. 21, 2020

Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Week 1 of the high school football season saw both private and public schools in Alabama begin play as well as Mississippi private schools.

Here are the scores from some of our area schools:

Lamar 33, Starkville Academy 30, OT

Russell Christian 37, North River Christian 15

Porter’s Chapel 10, Newton County Academy 0

Wilkinson County Christian Academy 54, Kemper Academy 0

Wayne Academy 41, South Choctaw Academy 14

Demopolis 14, Calera 12

Brookhaven Academy 35, Sylva Bay Academy 7

Leake Academy 56, Winston Academy 0

Thursday (8/20): Jackson Academy (Ala.) 38, Clarke Prep 14

