Advertisement

Local residents help clean up community

A mother-daughter duo have been cleaning up their community for over three years.
A mother-daughter duo have been cleaning up their community for over three years.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two Meridian residents have turned themselves into a local clean-up crew using their time and energy to protect their community.

A mother-daughter duo has been cleaning up their community for over three years. The pair drive around their community spotting trash on the side of a road to pick up. Plastic bottles, glass, cans, and even cigarette buds are just a few they pick up on a day to day bases.

“There’s a lot of things out of our own control in our daily lives. Something that helps you feel good is doing something for your community.  We looked outside of our home and we said what can we control? We said we clean up some of this trash. We started cleaning up our roadways and our gutters. It helps you feel better physically, emotionally, spiritually and it just looks much nicer,” said resident Theresa Gonzales.

Theresa Gonzales also said they collect up to 4 bags of trash a day.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WTOK

Hurricane Watch posted for Mississippi Gulf Coast

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the Mississippi Gulf Coast and Southeast Louisiana. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the Alabama Coast.

State

Mississippi coast locals, first responders prepare for possible storms

Updated: 3 hours ago
As early forecasts show tropical systems could make their way into the Gulf of Mexico next week, several counties opened up sandbag locations to help locals prepare.

News

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 77,268 cases, 2,237 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
The Mississippi Department of Health confirmed 945 new cases and 23 new deaths Saturday.

Hurricane

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura update

Updated: 4 hours ago
Tropical Storm Laura still has an uncertain track but it is also predicted to intensify over the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Storm Marco is also intensifying and it will most likely become a hurricane once going over the Gulf of Mexico.

Latest News

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco continue to inch closer to the Gulf of Mexico.

Updated: 8 hours ago
Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura are moving closer to the Gulf of Mexico and will affect our weather this upcoming week.

State

Miss. Governor declares State of Emergency as tropical storms approach

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Spencer Murray
Gov. Reeves is holding a press conference in reference to the Gulf storms.

News

Rep. Michael Guest weighs in on current events

Updated: 11 hours ago
Republican Representative Michael Guest from Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District weighed in on several topics during his recent visit to Meridian.

News

Fall Bash Blood Drive next Tuesday

Updated: 17 hours ago
Fall Bash Blood Drive next Tuesday

News

Meridian native opens nail salon

Updated: 18 hours ago
Meridian native opens nail salon

News

Local pastor celebrates 92nd birthday

Updated: 18 hours ago
Local pastor celebrates 92nd birthday