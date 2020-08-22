Local residents help clean up community

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two Meridian residents have turned themselves into a local clean-up crew using their time and energy to protect their community.

A mother-daughter duo has been cleaning up their community for over three years. The pair drive around their community spotting trash on the side of a road to pick up. Plastic bottles, glass, cans, and even cigarette buds are just a few they pick up on a day to day bases.

“There’s a lot of things out of our own control in our daily lives. Something that helps you feel good is doing something for your community. We looked outside of our home and we said what can we control? We said we clean up some of this trash. We started cleaning up our roadways and our gutters. It helps you feel better physically, emotionally, spiritually and it just looks much nicer,” said resident Theresa Gonzales.

Theresa Gonzales also said they collect up to 4 bags of trash a day.

