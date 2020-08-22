Advertisement

Miss. Governor declares State of Emergency as tropical storms approach

Governor Reeves speaks at a news conference in Jackson.
Governor Reeves speaks at a news conference in Jackson.(WTOK)
By Spencer Murray
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves declared a State of Emergency on Saturday as tropical storms approach the Gulf.

There are currently two tropical storms in the Caribbean, Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura.

Gov. Reeves urged Mississippians, especially those on the coast, to make plans to evacuate if the situation calls for it. He stated that shelters should not be a resort due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are in unprecedented times,” Gov. Reeves said. “We are dealing with not only two potential storms in the Gulf of Mexico, in the next few hours, we are also dealing with COVID-19. Because of COVID-19, our shelter space is limited compared to how it normally would be. What that means to you is, should you need to get out, should you need to move north or perhaps east or...west, you need to make plans early to do so.”

Gov. Reeves warns that Tropical Storm Laura could potentially become a level one hurricane.

“It is anticipated that it is very possible that it can strengthen over the next several days and become at a minimum a level one hurricane,” Gov. Reeves said. “And we know that once it gets into the Gulf, it can go very fast [or] it could go very slow, and it could gain significant strength and we need to be prepared for that.”

Greg Michel, the Executive Director of MEMA, said that Mississippi is receiving assistance from Florida in preparing for these two storms and the possibility of what that could mean for the state.

The Mississippi National Guard is on standby.

“We are prepared and we will be ready for whatever these two storms bring us,” Gov. Reeves said.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco continue to inch closer to the Gulf of Mexico.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura are moving closer to the Gulf of Mexico and will affect our weather this upcoming week.

News

Rep. Michael Guest weighs in on current events

Updated: 6 hours ago
Republican Representative Michael Guest from Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District weighed in on several topics during his recent visit to Meridian.

News

Fall Bash Blood Drive next Tuesday

Updated: 12 hours ago
Fall Bash Blood Drive next Tuesday

News

Meridian native opens nail salon

Updated: 12 hours ago
Meridian native opens nail salon

Latest News

News

Local pastor celebrates 92nd birthday

Updated: 12 hours ago
Local pastor celebrates 92nd birthday

News

New guidelines impact Demopolis football

Updated: 12 hours ago
New guidelines impact Demopolis football

News

Mississippi State students react to new game day restrictions

Updated: 13 hours ago
Mississippi State students react to new game day restrictions

WTOK

Weekend looks like summer, then attention turns to a tropical influence

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
Tropical Storm Laura could cause us some problems next week, but we'll make it through the weekend with no problems.

News

Mississippi State students react to new game day restrictions

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
Mississippi State students speak out about this year’s football season.

Crime

Arrest made in Old Marion Rd. homicide, armed robbery

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tom Williams
A man has been arrested in connection with a July armed robbery turned deadly.