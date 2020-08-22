Miss. Governor declares State of Emergency as tropical storms approach

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves declared a State of Emergency on Saturday as tropical storms approach the Gulf.

There are currently two tropical storms in the Caribbean, Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura.

Gov. Reeves urged Mississippians, especially those on the coast, to make plans to evacuate if the situation calls for it. He stated that shelters should not be a resort due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are in unprecedented times,” Gov. Reeves said. “We are dealing with not only two potential storms in the Gulf of Mexico, in the next few hours, we are also dealing with COVID-19. Because of COVID-19, our shelter space is limited compared to how it normally would be. What that means to you is, should you need to get out, should you need to move north or perhaps east or...west, you need to make plans early to do so.”

Gov. Reeves warns that Tropical Storm Laura could potentially become a level one hurricane.

“It is anticipated that it is very possible that it can strengthen over the next several days and become at a minimum a level one hurricane,” Gov. Reeves said. “And we know that once it gets into the Gulf, it can go very fast [or] it could go very slow, and it could gain significant strength and we need to be prepared for that.”

Greg Michel, the Executive Director of MEMA, said that Mississippi is receiving assistance from Florida in preparing for these two storms and the possibility of what that could mean for the state.

The Mississippi National Guard is on standby.

“We are prepared and we will be ready for whatever these two storms bring us,” Gov. Reeves said.

