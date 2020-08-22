Advertisement

Mississippi coast locals, first responders prepare for possible storms

Urban Search and Rescue equipment in Biloxi
Urban Search and Rescue equipment in Biloxi(WLOX)
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - As early forecasts show tropical systems could make their way into the Gulf of Mexico next week, several counties opened up sandbag locations to help locals prepare.

Gulfport resident Edwin Langley was one of the residents who prepared for the possible storms early.

“Don’t worry about it yet but just take precautions,” he said. “I’m trying to prepare myself if it does come. Make sure the house is secure, the windows are all covered how they’re supposed to be. There’s no dead trees around the property that might fall over on it.”

Emergency officials urge locals in flood-prone areas to take advantage of the sandbags as well as stock up on supplies - including hand sanitizer and face masks.

While locals start their preparations, so is the Biloxi Fire Department.

Crews are making sure they have what they need for rope, technical and swift water rescues.

Whether a storm hits the coast or not, officials want you to have a plan ready.

“These areas that flood, people should know that it should be flooding and have an idea of that. We are there as a last resort for them,” said Capt. Nick Dubuisson. “We’re going to rescue them if they need it, but really, they need to think of leaving that area if it’s got the risk of flooding at those times.”

Chief Joe Boney echoed similar feelings.

“Two tropical storms in the gulf at one time is not something I ever anticipated seeing. This is the time we need to be preparing for hurricanes whether we get any or not,” he said.

Boney added that experience from previous storms thought the department how to handle any systems this season.

