Advertisement

Mississippi State students react to new game day restrictions

Mississippi State students speak out about this year’s football season.
Mississippi State students speak out about this year’s football season.(WTOK)
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Starkville, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State students speak out about this year’s football season. It’s looking a lot different after Gov. Tate Reeves announced new restrictions for college football stadiums.

Thousands of fans in the seats is what helps electrify football games as they cheer their teams. But this year's games will no doubt be a different experience. Governor Tates Reeves canceled tailgating around stadiums and is limiting capacity to just 25%. Newscenter 11 talked with Mississippi State students about the new guidelines for football and how this will impact their game days.

“It is sad but I know it’s to better other people so we can stay here longer. I don’t want to go home and anything to help people be safe. I don’t mine,” said MSU student Grace Lawing.

“I think it is going to impact a lot of people. A lot of people come to SEC school like Mississippi State for the football experience, parting and tailgating before the games. Some people don’t get to see their parents except when they come to the games. Now they might not get in since it is only a 25 capacity,” said MSU student Shaw St. Amant.

The university officials said the tradition of lining the sidewalk of The Junction to welcome and high-five the team as they enter the stadium will be put on pause for this season.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Arrest made in Old Marion Rd. homicide, armed robbery

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tom Williams
A man has been arrested in connection with a July armed robbery turned deadly.

Entertainment

‘Idol Across America’ having virtual auditions for Mississippi Aug. 26

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
This season will be American Idol’s first-ever live virtual nationwide search.

Crime

EXCLUSIVE: Mother, boyfriend charged after child found unresponsive in pool at Yogi Bear Park in Pelahatchie

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Josh Carter
The child has been identified as 5-year-old Angel Frith.

News

Preparing for a tropical system

Updated: 5 hours ago
With two tropical systems heading toward the coastline there are several checklists to keep in mind when preparing.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 76,323 cases, 2,214 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Digital
An estimated 56,577 people have recovered from the virus.

News

Fall Bash Blood Drive next Tuesday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
The blood drive will be held at the Knights of Columbus on Highway 19 North from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be food and prizes at the event.

Education

Teachers, school staff can get COVID-19 testing at county health departments

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Testing is also available at one-day collection sites

Coronavirus

ADPH: More than 1,900 people have died from COVID-19 as over 107K test positive and more than 44K recover

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Staff
In the last 14 days, 208,766 people have been tested in Alabama and 13,248 positive cases have been reported.

News

Local pastor celebrates 92nd birthday

Updated: 8 hours ago
Dr. Carless Evans of Ebenezer Ministries Celebrates his 92nd birthday and over seven decades of ministry

Coronavirus

COVID-19 testing coming to Kemper, Wayne counties

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
K-12 teachers and school staff may be tested regardless of whether they're having symptoms or had exposure.