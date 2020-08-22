Mississippi State students react to new game day restrictions

Starkville, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State students speak out about this year’s football season. It’s looking a lot different after Gov. Tate Reeves announced new restrictions for college football stadiums.

Thousands of fans in the seats is what helps electrify football games as they cheer their teams. But this year's games will no doubt be a different experience. Governor Tates Reeves canceled tailgating around stadiums and is limiting capacity to just 25%. Newscenter 11 talked with Mississippi State students about the new guidelines for football and how this will impact their game days.

“It is sad but I know it’s to better other people so we can stay here longer. I don’t want to go home and anything to help people be safe. I don’t mine,” said MSU student Grace Lawing.

“I think it is going to impact a lot of people. A lot of people come to SEC school like Mississippi State for the football experience, parting and tailgating before the games. Some people don’t get to see their parents except when they come to the games. Now they might not get in since it is only a 25 capacity,” said MSU student Shaw St. Amant.

The university officials said the tradition of lining the sidewalk of The Junction to welcome and high-five the team as they enter the stadium will be put on pause for this season.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.