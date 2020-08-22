New guidelines impact Demopolis football

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Football season looks a lot different than usual for Demopolis High School fans. The most noticeable change is the mandatory mask requirement that goes into effect before fans can enter Tiger Stadium.

“Safety has got to be first. That’s got to be first and foremost and I think people understand the importance of that,” said Head Football Coach Brian Seymore.

Covered faces isn’t the only change that can be seen in the stadium. Seymore says a 2,000-capacity limit is in effect that causes the stadium to have more empty seats than normal.

“I think it’s something we really have to follow because if we want to continue playing the game we love, we have to follow these protocols,” said Seymore.

Fans can purchase tickets at the stadium but are encouraged to purchase them online to cut back on crowding at the ticket booth.

Principal Terina Gantt said despite the new guidelines that must be in effect for the season to continue, fans are excited for the new season.

“That’s part of the community spirit, that’s part of our school pride,” said Gantt. “We want to continue to infuse that into our community and into our school.

The school’s first game of the season was tonight.

