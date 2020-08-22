Advertisement

Rep. Michael Guest weighs in on current events

Rep. Michael Guest (R) - 3rd Congressional District
Rep. Michael Guest (R) - 3rd Congressional District(WTOK)
Published: Aug. 22, 2020
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Republican Representative Michael Guest from Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District weighed in on several topics during his recent visit to Meridian.

Right now, many eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico as tropical systems make their way toward the coast line. Guest wishes this wasn’t the case, especially during a pandemic, but says the United States and Mississippi is ready to respond.

“Mississippi is very resilient so if the good Lord chooses, for whatever reason, to allow a hurricane to strike our Mississippi coast I believe people are up to the challenge. Just as we recovered from Katrina we will recover from any storm that may strike,” Guest said.

On the issue involving the United States Postal Service, Guest says it’s become politicized when it shouldn’t be.

“The post master general was right in saying that to avoid the appearance of impropriety he is not going to implement any further change,” Guest explained.

Guest believes the postal service has enough money to operate between now and Election Day. He says they currently have between 14 and 15 billion dollars, along with a $10 billion line of credit from the CARES Act. He doesn’t believe giving $25 billion to USPS is the right decision.

“The election is roughly 75 days away and they have $25 billion they have access to in cash. It would be impossible, I believe, to spend that money between now and Election Day,” Guest said.

When it comes to the pandemic, Guest says he has confidence that Mississippians will be able to dampen the spread of the coronavirus.

“I’m encouraged that it seems like we are beginning to trend in the right direct, especially as we begin school back. I think it’s important that we remain vigilant. I have great faith in the governor and the things that he’s doing,” Guest said.

Guest urges every Mississippian to wear a mask and continue social distancing. He also recommends getting a flu shot.

