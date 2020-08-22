Advertisement

Smoke fills air as Portland police clear riot at precinct

Police and protesters clash during a demonstration, early Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in downtown Portland. Protests have been held nightly in the city since the police killing of George Floyd in May, who died after a white officer pressed a knee to his neck in Minneapolis.
Police and protesters clash during a demonstration, early Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in downtown Portland. Protests have been held nightly in the city since the police killing of George Floyd in May, who died after a white officer pressed a knee to his neck in Minneapolis.(Sean Meagher/The Oregonian via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A riot has been declared early Saturday outside a police precinct in Portland as demonstrators continue to clash with law enforcement in Oregon’s largest city.

News outlets report smoke was deployed and officers physically forced protesters away from the department’s north precinct.

Police say windows had been broken on patrol vehicles, items such as glass bottles had been thrown and lasers had been pointed at officers.

Early Friday morning, protesters clashed with federal agents outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building.

Violent demonstrations have happened in Portland for more than two months following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

House holding rare Saturday vote on postal changes, funds

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The House is convening for a rare Saturday session to address mail delivery disruptions.

National

Comatose Russian dissident stable upon arrival in Germany

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A medical plane carrying Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, who is in a coma after a suspected poisoning, has landed in Germany following much wrangling over his treatment.

National

Reinforcements arriving to help in deadly California fires

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Some 560 wildfires are burning throughout the state but the most damaging are three clusters of blazes in the San Francisco Bay Area and the wine country.

News

Fall Bash Blood Drive next Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Fall Bash Blood Drive next Tuesday

Latest News

News

Meridian native opens nail salon

Updated: 4 hours ago
Meridian native opens nail salon

News

Local pastor celebrates 92nd birthday

Updated: 4 hours ago
Local pastor celebrates 92nd birthday

News

New guidelines impact Demopolis football

Updated: 4 hours ago
New guidelines impact Demopolis football

News

Mississippi State students react to new game day restrictions

Updated: 5 hours ago
Mississippi State students react to new game day restrictions

National

2 tropical storms a potential double threat to US Gulf Coast

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Hurricane Center is forecasting both to make it into the Gulf of Mexico next week in what would be an almost simultaneous threat to the entire region.

National Politics

Ex-CIA chief Brennan interviewed in Russia probe review

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Brennan led the CIA under the Obama administration as it and other intelligence agencies arrived at the conclusion that Russia had interfered in the 2016 election to benefit Donald Trump.