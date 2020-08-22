Advertisement

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura update

Tropical Storm Laura is getting closer to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, while Marco inches towards the gulf of Mexico.
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Storm Marco continues to move north-northwestward at 12 miles per hour while Tropical Storm Laura inches closer to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico at 18 miles per hour. Marco is forecasted to gain strength as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico and become a hurricane. Tropical Storm conditions are expected for the western part of Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula over night.

Tropical Storm Laura is expected to bring tropical storm conditions to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico today. There is a tropical storm warning out until tomorrow at 11:00 AM for Carolina, Santo Domingo, and San Juan. This could include but is not limited to heavy rain, storm surge, urban flooding, and possible mudslides. Laura has a long range track that remains uncertain due to the fact that it could pass over the Great Antilles through Monday. Laura is forecasted to strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico just like Marco. Storm team 11 will keep you updated as more information comes in and make sure to stay weather aware.

