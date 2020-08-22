Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco continue to gain strength as they approach the Gulf of Mexico

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Storm Team 11 and I have been monitoring Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco all week and today they have both gained strength. tropical Storm Marco is starting to move into the Gulf of Mexico which is predicted to strengthen it and it has the potential to become a hurricane. Tropical Storm Laura has made its way over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico and is now on track to go over the Dominican Republic and Haiti. Laura has also caused a tropical storm warning and watch to go into effect in Carolina, San Juan, and San Domingo.

Let’s go ahead and break down the predicted path of each. Tropical Storm Marco is currently moving north-northwest at 12 miles per hour and has sustained winds moving 65 miles per hour. This storm is assumed to be energized by the Gulf of Mexico and gain speed once it hits the warm Gulf waters. By 7 AM tomorrow it will have sustained winds moving 85 miles per hour due to the warm Gulf water. By tomorrow night it will move further into the Gulf and start going to Louisiana at 80 miles per hour by Monday morning. As of now, the path is supposed to take a westward turn and go towards Texas but that could change so Storm Team 11 and I will keep you updated on the track of both Tropical Storms. As it moves westward it will slow down to 60 miles per hour and make landfall late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. It is forecasted to make landfall near Houston, so if you know people in the area or have family there make sure to call them so they are updated as well.

Tropical Storm Laura could bring more trouble to our area as it has a level of uncertainty in its path. Right now it is moving 16 miles per hour westward and it made its way over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands today. Laura will continue to move over the Dominican Republic and Haiti overnight with sustained winds moving 45 miles per hour. Tomorrow Laura will move across Cuba and gain a little bit of speed with sustained winds moving 50 miles per hour. The story will remain the same until Monday morning as it continues to move over Cuba but come Monday night the Tropical Storm will start to enter the Gulf of Mexico and gain some speed. By Tuesday morning sustained winds will be up to 75 miles per hour and move more and more into the Gulf. Once it has moved fully into the Gulf it could move toward the west and follow Marco’s lead or move more eastward toward us or Louisiana.

The model right now is saying landfall will be happening on the coast of Louisiana with sustained winds moving 85 miles per hour but this is subject to change. Looking at the different model tracks we can see that there are many different paths that Laura could take so it is very important to have a plan, stay updated, and be weather aware. Tomorrow morning we will be in the 70′s by 7 AM and reach the upper 80′s in the afternoon. Soak in the sun tomorrow because we will be getting a lot of rain this week due to Tropical Storm Laura.

Temperatures will be in the lower 80′s by dinner time tomorrow and once the sun goes temperatures will be in the mid 70′s. Tomorrow we will have partly cloudy skies, but starting Monday our chances for rain go up. As Tropical Storm Laura intensifies Storm Team 11 and I will keep you updated but we will most likely feel its effects on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Temperatures this week will be in the lower 90′s and upper 80′s and overnight temperatures will be in the upper 60′s to the mid 70′s.

