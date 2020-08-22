Advertisement

Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco continue to inch closer to the Gulf of Mexico.

Tropical Storm Laura is moving closer to the Bahamas while Tropical Storm Marco is inching closer to Texas.
Tropical Storm Laura is moving closer to the Bahamas while Tropical Storm Marco is inching closer to Texas.(WTOK)
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Storm Marco continues to move north-northwestward at 12 miles per hour with a predicted path moving closer to Texas. Marco has maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour. Tropical Storm Laura is inching closer to the Bahamas and has caused tropical storm warnings to go into effect in San Juan, Santo Domingo, and Carolina. Laura is moving 18 miles per hour westward with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour. Both of these storms will affect our weather this upcoming week and you will need to have plan and stay weather aware. Updates will be given multiple times per day so make sure to continue to keep up to date with Storm Team 11.

