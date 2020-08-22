Weekend looks like summer, then attention turns to a tropical influence

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The big weather story that will get bigger day-by-day through next week is Tropical Storm Laura. Laura is expected to be close enough to influence our weather next week, and we very well could be close enough for some impact. Of course inland impacts are not the same as impacts on the coast. Right now, we need to stay updated with daily updates. Also, make sure your family and friends on the Gulf Coast from Louisiana to Florida are paying attention. People can be harder to reach in the age of Hulu and Netflix.

Weekend Forecast

Be aware that you can encounter some showers and thunderstorms this weekend. This weekend will be less rainy that Wednesday through Friday have been, but we will still have spotty-t0-scattered showers and thunderstorms. Away from the showers and storms, we will be partly cloudy and warm. Afternoon high temperatures will be close to 90 degrees. Morning low temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Tropical Storm Laura

Tropical Storm Laura is intensifying over the northern Lesser Antilles tonight. It will impact Puerto Rico in the early morning hours of Saturday. It is expected to track toward the Gulf of Mexico by Monday, and it is expected to become a hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico. The newest forecast at 10 PM Friday indicates a hurricane approaching the Northern Gulf Coast near Southeast Louisiana on Wednesday. This could be a worst-case-scenario for us in East Mississippi and West Alabama, as it would favor more heavy rain, strong wind, and tornadoes. Of course, the impact on the Mississippi Coast and in Southeast Louisiana, including Metro New Orleans could be much bigger.

What Do You Do?

You should closely monitor the progress of this system over the weekend. You need daily updates. There is nearly 800 miles of uncertainty right now, so a lot can change. Review plans, and make sure your supplies are ready to go. This is especially true for people along the coast from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle. If you have family and friends on the coast, please make sure they are paying attention and are aware and prepared. People can be harder to reach in the Hulu and Nexflix world we live in.

