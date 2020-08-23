Back to school drive-thru held at local church

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local church is giving back to 30 students in their congregation as they head back to class in-person and online this school year.

Members of the 8th Avenue Church of God in Meridian held a drive-thru back to school supply giveaway Sunday in the church's parking lot. Supplies ranged from backpacks, pencils, loose-leaf paper, notebooks and headphones. Organizers said their mission is to help the youth and spread a positive message to their community.

“I was raised in a family to serve others. We have a Pastor here that models that. We want to take the opportunity to give back,” said youth director Stacey Miller.

“Like the bible said “faith without works is dead.” We want to put our faith to work by what we do and not by what we say. We want to show the love of God to our children and the community as well,” said Pastor James Hopson.

Church members said their mission statement is to love God, love people and to have positive changes in the community.

