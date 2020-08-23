Advertisement

Back to School Part 4: COVID-19 Cases and Prevention

Hosted by Intisar Faulkner
On the Record Special Assignment
On the Record Special Assignment
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Another week of back to school amid the pandemic. Whether it was logging on or heading back to campus, more schools are reopening this week across Mississippi and Alabama, including several area colleges and universities. But with more outbreaks of cases, some plans have changed. One area elementary school decided to transition to virtual learning after many staff members tested positive. On this weeks episode of On the Record, Intisar Faulkner talked to more local administrators about tweaks being made to plans in case something similar happens on their campuses.

“Currently the plan is to return (to in-class learning) on September 8th. With us rapidly seeing so many different things change within the COVID-19 situation, you know that’s very fluid and could change at any time... When students do return we have our district safety plan that we will operate completely with, but in addition to that we have the PPE materials; face masks, gloves, plus we’ll greatly asked to be social distanced in the classroom as well as throughout the halls, etc. The district has an outbreak plan in place of course we have to remain adaptable and flexible. We’ll follow all CDC guidelines according to state, local, and federal laws” said MHS Principal Dr. Joe Griffin.

“We have a strict protocol of how folks need to be interacting in the residence halls and buildings. We’re closing down common spaces where they might interact and hang out. Again we’re asking students to be cautious, we’re asking them to make good decisions about where they go and what they do.” said MCC President Dr. Tom Huebner

“It was a hard decision to make but it was not because we are looking at the safety of our student athletes. The science is not conclusive about how this virus interacts or affects the body” said Sumter County Superintendent Dr. Anthony Gardner on the canceling of fall sports for the 2020-2021 school year.

Original Air Date: August 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

