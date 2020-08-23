Hurricane Marco moves closer to the Gulf Coast while Tropical Storm Laura gains strength

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Hurricane Marco is a category one hurricane but it is gaining strength as it picks up warm water and air in the Gulf of Mexico. It is moving north-northwestward at 13 miles per hour with sustained winds reaching 75 miles per hour. The rain bands coming off of Hurricane Marco are starting to bring rain to the Gulf Coast which will lead to life threatening storm surge, heavy rainfall, and hurricane conditions in areas that will be affected.

Air Force Hurricane Hunters have found that Tropical Storm Laura has become slightly stronger just south of eastern Cuba. This will bring heavy rainfall and flash flooding over The Dominican Republic, Haiti, Cuba, and Jamaica. It is moving 21 miles per hour west-northwestward with sustained winds reaching 60 miles per hour. Laura could bring even more heavy rainfall, storm surge, and wind impacts to parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast by the middle of the week. This could prolong the time for hazardous conditions after Hurricane Marco.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.