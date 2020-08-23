Advertisement

Local officials speak on Gulf storms

As Marco and Laura continue to track toward the Gulf Coast, Lauderdale County officials are educating the public on how to stay prepared.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
As Marco and Laura continue to track toward the Gulf Coast, Lauderdale County officials are educating the public on how to stay prepared.

Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency urges residents to prepare now to ensure that they have an emergency plan and a fully stocked outage kit ready in case the storms cause power outages. LEMA director Odie Barrett said to make sure EAS alerts are turned on your phones, download weather apps, and have alerts sent to your phone when a warning is issued for your location.

“Depending on the storm, if it goes East or West once it makes landfall. It will determine how much rain or storms we get off of that. There’s a small chance that we get some tornados. It is something that we have to take into account,” said LEAM director Odie Barrett.

“They are predicting that Laura will make landfall and take a right turn. It will be worst in our area. If it does make landfall in Louisiana, and go to the right to the East. That will affect the East Mississippi and West Alabama more,” said LEMA deputy director Greg Chatham.

