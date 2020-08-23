Advertisement

Marinas along Mississippi coast under mandatory evacuation orders

The orders are in advance of Marco
Marina evacuation recommendations are now mandatory evacuation orders.
Marina evacuation recommendations are now mandatory evacuation orders.
By Pat Peterson
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULF COAST, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport is now the latest city issuing a mandatory evacuation order for all boats from the municipal marina.

All vessels must leave the marina by sundown Sunday, Aug. 23.

Long Beach and Biloxi’s recommendations for vessels to evacuate harbors and marinas on Saturday quickly turned to mandatory orders.

Biloxi residents are told to move all vessels, vehicles and trailers by 5 p.m. Sunday to a safer location, while Long Beach issued a mandatory evacuation of the Long Beach Harbor starting at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Over the course of a few hours, Tropical Storm Marco has made some big changes. The storm could possibly impact South Mississippi on Monday as a Category One hurricane.

It’s also advised that finger piers near docking areas must be free and clear of all unnecessary items.

