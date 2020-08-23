Advertisement

Mississippi Power to activate storm center as Hurricane Marco approaches

(WTOK)
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Power will activate its storm center on Monday at 5 a.m. as Hurricane Marco approaches the state, according to the company’s spokesman.

[READ MORE: Marco becomes hurricane headed for US Gulf Coast]

“What this does is allow company leadership to all be in one location to help lead the restoration effort following the storm,” says Jeff Shepard, Mississippi Power spokesman.

Shepard said that 600 additional resources have been requested from Alabama Power and Georgia Power, along with contract crews, to help with the restoration effort in South Mississippi.

The company also plans for crews from the northern division to travel to South Mississippi, but Shepard reassured there would be enough crews to stay home in case those in North Mississippi need support.

“We have also reached out to our suppliers, who help us out with utility poles and additional wire, should we need extra equipment in the restoration effort,” Shepard said. “And all that is done proactively to ensure that we can get the lights back on as quickly and safely as possible for our customers.

