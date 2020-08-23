Advertisement

Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura gain strength

Tropical Storm Marco and Laura are gaining strength and becoming more organized.
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Tropical Storm Marco is getting closer to the coast of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. Currently there is a hurricane watch for St. Tammany parish and a hurricane warning on the coast of Louisiana and Mississippi. A tropical storm watch has also been issued for the coast of Alabama. Marco is moving north-northwestward at 14 miles per hour with sustained winds reaching 70 miles per hour.

As it goes further into the Gulf of Mexico we are expecting Marco to have hurricane conditions that could affect the Gulf Coast starting Monday morning. Tropical Storm Laura could follow suit and bring more storm surge, rainfall, and wind impacts to the Gulf coast.

Tropical Storm Laura has gained some speed and is now moving west-northwestward at 21 miles per hour with sustained winds up to 50 miles per hour. Laura is moving over the Dominican Republic and Haiti now but is expected to make an impact on Cuba, Turks and Caicos, and the southeastern Bahamas through Monday. This could cause heavy rainfall, urban flooding, flash flooding, and storm surge in these areas. Laura still has an uncertain path due to the fact that it will most likely gain strength as it reaches the Gulf of Mexico. The U.S. Gulf Coast could have wind impacts, storm surge, and rainfall by the middle of the week due to Laura.

