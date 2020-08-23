Advertisement

Voluntary evacuation issued for low-lying parts of Hancock Co.

The Jourdan River is calm now but things could be different by the weekend.
The Jourdan River is calm now but things could be different by the weekend.(WLOX)
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A voluntary evacuation has been issued for low-lying areas of Hancock County Sunday ahead of Hurricane Marco.

The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with the Board of Supervisors and the cities of Bay St. Louis, Diamondhead and Waveland, issued the order beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23.

The voluntary evacuation applies to residents living on rivers, river inlets, bayou creeks, in travel trailers, modular or mobile homes, homes under construction or partially constructed.

Hancock County is expecting to see 4-6 feet of storm surge from Tropical Storm Marco, which is expected to make landfall Monday, Aug. 24.

No other residential evacuation orders have been issued at this time.

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Marco becomes hurricane headed for US Gulf Coast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Marco became a hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico Sunday on a path toward the Louisiana coast as Tropical Storm Laura killed at least seven people in the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

Hurricane

LA governor provides updates on tropical storms

Updated: 3 hours ago
Watch the press conference live.

Hurricane

Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura gain strength

Updated: 4 hours ago
Tropical Storm Marco moves closer to the coast of Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi. It has gained strength as it has crossed into the gulf of Mexico and is expected to have hurricane conditions by the time it makes landfall tomorrow. Tropical Storm Laura has also gained strength and is currently moving over the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

News

Marinas along Mississippi coast under mandatory evacuation orders

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Peterson
All vessels must leave the marina by sundown Sunday, Aug. 23.

Latest News

WTOK

Hurricane Watch posted for Mississippi Gulf Coast

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Stephen Bowers
A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the Mississippi Gulf Coast and Southeast Louisiana. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the Alabama Coast.

Forecast

Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco continue to gain strength as they approach the Gulf of Mexico

Updated: 23 hours ago
Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco will bring rain and thunderstorms this week.

Hurricane

Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura update

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT
Tropical Storm Laura still has an uncertain track but it is also predicted to intensify over the Gulf of Mexico. Tropical Storm Marco is also intensifying and it will most likely become a hurricane once going over the Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricane

Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco continue to inch closer to the Gulf of Mexico.

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 10:14 AM CDT
Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura are moving closer to the Gulf of Mexico and will affect our weather this upcoming week.

Weather

Weather - August 21, 2020

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 12:50 AM CDT
Weather - August 21, 2020

WTOK

Weekend looks like summer, then attention turns to a tropical influence

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT
|
By Stephen Bowers
Tropical Storm Laura could cause us some problems next week, but we'll make it through the weekend with no problems.