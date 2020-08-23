Voluntary evacuation issued for low-lying parts of Hancock Co.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A voluntary evacuation has been issued for low-lying areas of Hancock County Sunday ahead of Hurricane Marco.

The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with the Board of Supervisors and the cities of Bay St. Louis, Diamondhead and Waveland, issued the order beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23.

The voluntary evacuation applies to residents living on rivers, river inlets, bayou creeks, in travel trailers, modular or mobile homes, homes under construction or partially constructed.

Hancock County is expecting to see 4-6 feet of storm surge from Tropical Storm Marco, which is expected to make landfall Monday, Aug. 24.

No other residential evacuation orders have been issued at this time.

