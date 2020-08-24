Advertisement

ADPH: More than 1,900 people have died from COVID-19 as over 110K test positive and more than 44K recover

As of Aug. 19, there were 1,198 COVID-19 patients in Alabama hospitals.
As of Aug. 19, there were 1,198 COVID-19 patients in Alabama hospitals.
By Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 1,950 people statewide have died from COVID-19. There are also 74 probable deaths.

The ADPH reports there have been 110,769 cases of coronavirus in Alabama and there are 4,966 probable cases. There have been 916,364 tests conducted. These numbers are as of Aug. 24.

The state added its most cases in one day on July 23 with 2,110. Alabama had 57 deaths reported on July 22, which was its largest in a 24-hour span.

In the last 14 days, 204,782 people have been tested and 11,279 positive cases have been reported.

Jefferson County has the most cases with 14,688 positives. Mobile County has the second most cases with 11,568 and Montgomery has the third most with 7,463.

Here is a look at numbers from a 4-county region of west Alabama:

COUNTYCASESDEATHS
Choctaw31212
Sumter39119
Marengo61317
Pickens50110
TOTAL181758

The health department also reports 44,684 presumed recoveries in Alabama. Their definition of presumed recovery is if it's been either (a) more than 14 days since a positive test without hospitalization or (b) more than 32 days since a positive test and the patient was hospitalized or if a hospitalization is unknown.

The state reports 12,456 people have been hospitalized since March 13. As of Aug. 19, there were 1,198 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Find more statistics at the Alabama Department of Public Health website. You may also view the dashboard by clicking here.

