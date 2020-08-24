Alabama municipal elections set for Tuesday

(WTOK) - Alabama cities and towns have municipal elections Aug. 25. Voters will be choosing mayors and members of the city council or board of aldermen.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Here’s a look at races in west Alabama:
|Livingston Mayor
|Mel Davis
|Thomas Tartt
|York Mayor
|Willie Lake
|Anthony Taylor
|Milan Thomas
|York Dist. 2
|Glenda DuBose
|Michele Hagood
|Jazmin Mitchell
|James Robinson
|York Dist. 4
|Joe Brown
|Marcus Miller Sr.
|York Dist. 5
|Dianne Green
|Bernard Hill
|Demopolis Mayor
|Alliquippa Allen
|Woody Collins
|John Laney
|Andy Renner
|Demopolis Dist. 3
|T’Keisha Chandler
|James Keeley
|David McCants
|Demopolis Dist. 4
|Bill Meador
|Louie Padilla
|Demopolis Dist. 5
|Cleveland Cole
|Jim Stanford
|Lisman Mayor
|Barbara Coomer
|Jason Ward
|Gilbertown Mayor
|Alice Carlise
|Jimmy Chapman
|Billy May
|Gilbertown Dist. 1
|Carol Guy
|Joshua Mosley
|Gilbertown Dist. 3
|David Carney
|Debbie Rentz
|Gilbertown Dist. 4
|Dee Ann Campbell
|Ashley Carlisle
|Gilbertown Dist. 5
|Daniel Brunner
|Misty Abston McCay
