Advertisement

Alabama municipal elections set for Tuesday

(WCAX)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTOK) - Alabama cities and towns have municipal elections Aug. 25. Voters will be choosing mayors and members of the city council or board of aldermen.

Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here’s a look at races in west Alabama:

Livingston Mayor
Mel Davis
Thomas Tartt
York Mayor
Willie Lake
Anthony Taylor
Milan Thomas
York Dist. 2
Glenda DuBose
Michele Hagood
Jazmin Mitchell
James Robinson
York Dist. 4
Joe Brown
Marcus Miller Sr.
York Dist. 5
Dianne Green
Bernard Hill
Demopolis Mayor
Alliquippa Allen
Woody Collins
John Laney
Andy Renner
Demopolis Dist. 3
T’Keisha Chandler
James Keeley
David McCants
Demopolis Dist. 4
Bill Meador
Louie Padilla
Demopolis Dist. 5
Cleveland Cole
Jim Stanford
Lisman Mayor
Barbara Coomer
Jason Ward
Gilbertown Mayor
Alice Carlise
Jimmy Chapman
Billy May
Gilbertown Dist. 1
Carol Guy
Joshua Mosley
Gilbertown Dist. 3
David Carney
Debbie Rentz
Gilbertown Dist. 4
Dee Ann Campbell
Ashley Carlisle
Gilbertown Dist. 5
Daniel Brunner
Misty Abston McCay

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Two prison inmates die at Mississippi hospital

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Foul play is not suspected in either case but autopsies will verify the causes of death.

State

Dr. Birx: If it’s safe to go into Starbucks, it’s safe to wait in line at the polls

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Josh Carter
In an interview with CBN News over the weekend, Dr. Birx discussed topics ranging from the safety of indoor church services, coronavirus vaccinations and the act of voting in November.

Coronavirus

Entire fourth grade class in Mississippi sent to quarantine

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Those affected are now at home and classes are virtual.

News

Man arrested for marijuana, gun at safety checkpoint

Updated: 57 minutes ago
A man has been arrested and charged after authorities found a large amount of marijuana inside of his car over the weekend.

Latest News

News

Marco weakened despite being over warm waters. Here’s why.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Andrew Samet
Wind shear helped to weaken Marco before it even got to land.

State

Proposed flag designs to fly at Old Capitol

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Members of the Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag will meet at 10:30 a.m. and raise each flag under consideration on the flagpole.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

Hurricane

Mississippi hopeful of dodging tropical bullets

Updated: 4 hours ago
Marco is falling apart in the Gulf of Mexico while Laura picks up strength

Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Mississippi: 78,405 cases, 2,248 deaths reported by health dept.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Digital
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 511 new cases and 8 new deaths Monday.

News

Mississippi deploys wildland firefighters to Colorado

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Peterson
20 wildland firefighters from Mississippi will help battle the massive wildfires in Colorado.