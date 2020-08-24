Alabama municipal elections set for Tuesday

(WTOK) - Alabama cities and towns have municipal elections Aug. 25. Voters will be choosing mayors and members of the city council or board of aldermen.

Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here’s a look at races in west Alabama:

Livingston Mayor Mel Davis Thomas Tartt

York Mayor Willie Lake Anthony Taylor Milan Thomas

York Dist. 2 Glenda DuBose Michele Hagood Jazmin Mitchell James Robinson

York Dist. 4 Joe Brown Marcus Miller Sr.

York Dist. 5 Dianne Green Bernard Hill

Demopolis Mayor Alliquippa Allen Woody Collins John Laney Andy Renner

Demopolis Dist. 3 T’Keisha Chandler James Keeley David McCants

Demopolis Dist. 4 Bill Meador Louie Padilla

Demopolis Dist. 5 Cleveland Cole Jim Stanford

Lisman Mayor Barbara Coomer Jason Ward

Gilbertown Mayor Alice Carlise Jimmy Chapman Billy May

Gilbertown Dist. 1 Carol Guy Joshua Mosley

Gilbertown Dist. 3 David Carney Debbie Rentz

Gilbertown Dist. 4 Dee Ann Campbell Ashley Carlisle

Gilbertown Dist. 5 Daniel Brunner Misty Abston McCay

