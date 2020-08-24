Funeral services for, Charles L. Jones, 63, of Cuba will be held Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Livingston Church of God with Rev. Ed Tatum, Rev. Joe Bristoe, and Rev. Thomas Clay officiating. Burial will follow at the Cokes Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M.

Mr. Jones passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Anderson Regional Hospital in Meridian, Mississippi. He was born November 15, 1956, in York to Otis and Minnie Jones. Mr. Jones was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He married the love of his life, Dianne, on November 14, 1992. He was a retired press operator for McGregor Printing Company. He loved his family, music, and fishing.

Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Dianne Kelly Jones; daughter, Angela Jahnke (James); two grandchildren, Brittany Jahnke (Chris) and Dylan Jahnke (Ashlee); three great-grandchildren, Liam Lafleur, Lucus Lafleur, and Conner Lafleur; sister, Diane Fisher; nephew, C.W. Fisher (Allison); great niece Emilee Fisher; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and his dog, AnnaBelle.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Minnie Pearson Jones.

Pallbearers include C.W. Fisher, Dylan Jahnke, Timothy Gibson, Jeff Kelly, Jerry Havard, Jr., and Eric Ray.

Honorary Pallbearers include James Jahnke, Darrell Kelly, Charlie Pearson, Sim Pearson, Jr., and Walter Pearson.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.