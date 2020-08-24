City leaders prepare for tropical storms

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As city leaders are on tropical storm watch, they are briefing the public on Meridian’s preparations for Marco and Laura.

“Don’t take any of these storms likely,” said Mayor Percy Bland.

Mayor Percy Bland said he expects Meridian to have a number of visitors from the coast taking shelter from the tropical storms.

“Whenever we have these storms, a lot of people from the Gulf Coast or New Orleans area always come to Meridian for shelter. We gladly welcome them to the city of Meridian. To the people who live in Meridian or Lauderdale County now is time to stock up on your emergency kit. Stock up on water for several days and your medication that you may be out of for several days,” said Bland.

Director of public safety Doug Stephens said tropical storm Marco is now just a weak tropical storm.

“Yes, Marco has been downgraded. It looks like it will take a hard left when it impacts Louisiana. It will not have a direct impact on us,” Director of public safety Doug Stephens.

He also says that Marco will not have a direct hit in our area. Laura, on the other hand, is another story.

“Her impact could be completely different. They are predicting that it will hot west of our area. These storms are unpredictable,” said Stephens.

Mayor Bland said he advises residents to start their emergency preparation now.

“We ask every to continue to wear their masks, social distance and continue to remind in their homes except for work and other essential things,” said Stephens.

Director of public safety Doug Stephens said city crews are checking storm drains daily for blockage.

