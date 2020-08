Coronavirus in Mississippi: 78,405 cases, 2,248 deaths reported by health dept.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 78,405. The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 511 new cases and 8 new deaths Monday.

So far, 2,248 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The number of tests done in the state totals 576,188 as of August 21. This includes MSDH Public Health Laboratory tests and other providers.

An estimated 62,707 people have recovered from the virus.

Number of cases by county (through August 23):

Adams – 739; 28 deaths

Alcorn - 526; 6 deaths

Amite - 262; 6 deaths

Attala – 571; 25 deaths

Benton - 195; 1 death

Bolivar – 1,351; 42 deaths

Calhoun - 451; 9 deaths

Carroll - 284; 11 deaths

Chickasaw – 562; 20 deaths

Choctaw - 151; 4 deaths

Claiborne - 426; 15 deaths

Clarke - 416; 28 deaths

Clay – 449; 14 deaths

Coahoma – 910; 14 deaths

Copiah – 1,038; 30 deaths

Covington - 702; 17 deaths

DeSoto – 4,320; 38 deaths

Forrest – 2,047; 61 deaths

Franklin – 170; 3 deaths

George – 672; 12 deaths

Greene - 282; 14 deaths

Grenada – 902; 28 deaths

Hancock – 457; 18 deaths

Harrison – 3,061; 46 deaths

Hinds – 6,292; 132 deaths

Holmes – 1,013; 50 deaths

Humphreys – 328; 12 deaths

Issaquena - 94; 2 deaths

Itawamba – 483; 14 deaths

Jackson – 2,775; 54 deaths

Jasper - 462; 12 deaths

Jefferson - 211; 8 deaths

Jefferson Davis - 271; 7 deaths

Jones – 2,080; 69 deaths

Kemper - 260; 14 deaths

Lafayette – 1,178; 32 deaths

Lamar – 1,360; 24 deaths

Lauderdale - 1,634; 102 deaths

Lawrence – 377; 9 deaths

Leake – 862; 27 deaths

Lee – 2,036; 48 deaths

Leflore – 1,206; 70 deaths

Lincoln – 926; 46 deaths

Lowndes – 1,227; 47 deaths

Madison – 2,792; 79 deaths

Marion – 760; 25 deaths

Marshall – 879; 11 deaths

Monroe – 974; 56 deaths

Montgomery – 390; 12 deaths

Neshoba - 1,403; 97 deaths

Newton - 627; 13 deaths

Noxubee - 510; 13 deaths

Oktibbeha – 1,304; 46 deaths

Panola – 1,248; 21 deaths

Pearl River – 697; 45 deaths

Perry – 284; 9 deaths

Pike – 1,073; 40 deaths

Pontotoc – 983; 9 deaths

Prentiss - 557; 12 deaths

Quitman - 303; 2 death

Rankin – 2,688; 47 deaths

Scott – 1,069; 21 deaths

Sharkey - 240; 7 deaths

Simpson – 897; 38 deaths

Smith – 454; 13 deaths

Stone - 290; 9 deaths

Sunflower – 1,204; 33 deaths

Tallahatchie – 602; 11 deaths

Tate – 833; 31 deaths

Tippah – 500; 15 deaths

Tishomingo - 511; 18 deaths

Tunica – 429; 10 deaths

Union – 826; 20 deaths

Walthall – 548; 24 deaths

Warren - 1,248; 41 deaths

Washington – 1,930; 57 deaths

Wayne - 833; 21 deaths

Webster – 282; 13 deaths

Wilkinson – 258; 14 deaths

Winston – 682; 18 deaths

Yalobusha - 348; 10 deaths

Yazoo – 930; 18 deaths

The MSDH has a hotline open 24 hours, 7 days a week for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.