First Responders: Assistant Fire Chief Rob Eason - Sam Dale Fire Department

Rob Eason, Assistant Fire Chief, Sam Dale Volunteer Fire Department
Rob Eason, Assistant Fire Chief, Sam Dale Volunteer Fire Department(WTOK)
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DALEVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - In our latest edition of First Responder we take a ride up Highway 39 to meet Sam Dale Assistant Fire Chief Rob Eason. Eason sees becoming a volunteer firefighter as a level of responsibility to the citizens.

“I think it’s a service to your community. Everybody that lives in the county should be able to help out one way or another,” Eason said.

After three years in the fire service, Eason says it truly is about helping your neighbor and making sure someone will show up when they pick up the phone and dial 911 in a time of need.

“We just want to do whatever we can to help and maintain the fire department out here. It’s a critical part of the community,” Eason described.

A volunteer fire department is one piece of thread that holds a community together. He says it’s all about being as one to support everyone.

“It’s what makes a small town community what it is. Your church, your post office, your store and your fire department,” Eason said.

Eason has been married for 12 years and has a five year old son. He says his little one loves the department.

“He loves it. He always wants to come to the fire department. My wife is glad I’m doing it, but it can be an inconvenience,” Eason said.

If you have an interest in becoming a volunteer firefighter or just want to help out, Eason says there are many ways to do so.

“We are always needing money. That’s one way to contribute is by donating money. You can donate your time. There are many different ways. There’s something for everyone in the fire service,” Eason explained.

