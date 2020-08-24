Football team is quarantine after positive COVID-19 result

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As schools across the state resume athletics, one Quitman football team might be riding the bench.

Quitman School District announced recently that Panther’s football players as well as staff are currently quarantined following the result of a positive coronavirus test from one of the team’s members. Quitman High School Principal, Tommy Molden said the school has prepared for situations like this and will continue to ensure the safety of the students.

“You got to put stuff in place because you expect stuff like this to happen. You are not different from any other place in the United States. We had to find out who was around that particular player. Since he came to practice, the protocol is to quarantine all the players and coaches. They will be quarantined for those 14 days,” said Quitman High School Principal, Tommy Molden.

Molden said the school is under a virtual learning program so all students were not exposed to the virus.

