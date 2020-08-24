Advertisement

Football team is quarantine after positive COVID-19 result

As schools across the state resume athletics, one Quitman football team might be riding the bench.
As schools across the state resume athletics, one Quitman football team might be riding the bench.(WTOK)
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - As schools across the state resume athletics, one Quitman football team might be riding the bench.

Quitman School District announced recently that Panther’s football players as well as staff are currently quarantined following the result of a positive coronavirus test from one of the team’s members. Quitman High School Principal, Tommy Molden said the school has prepared for situations like this and will continue to ensure the safety of the students.

“You got to put stuff in place because you expect stuff like this to happen. You are not different from any other place in the United States. We had to find out who was around that particular player. Since he came to practice, the protocol is to quarantine all the players and coaches. They will be quarantined for those 14 days,” said Quitman High School Principal, Tommy Molden.

Molden said the school is under a virtual learning program so all students were not exposed to the virus.

Copyright 2020 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Responders: Assistant Fire Chief Rob Eason - Sam Dale Fire Department

Updated: 21 minutes ago
In our latest edition of First Responder we take a ride up Highway 39 to meet Sam Dale Assistant Fire Chief Rob Eason.

Forecast

Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura continue to trek through the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tropical Storm Laura continues to gain strength as the center of the storm goes through the Caribbean Sea. Hurricane Marco will be making landfall on the coast of Louisiana tomorrow and Laura will follow suit on Wednesday afternoon.

News

Back to school drive-thru held at local church

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
Members of the 8th Avenue Church of God in Meridian held a drive-thru back to school supply giveaway Sunday in the church's parking lot.

News

Local officials speak on Gulf storms

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nicholas Brooks
As Marco and Laura continue to track toward the Gulf Coast, Lauderdale County officials are educating the public on how to stay prepared.

Latest News

Hurricane

Hurricane Marco moves closer to the Gulf Coast while Tropical Storm Laura gains strength

Updated: 4 hours ago
Hurricane Marco moves through the Gulf of Mexico and continues to gain strength while Tropical Storm Laura moves over the eastern part of Cuba.

Hurricane

Mississippi Power to activate storm center as Hurricane Marco approaches

Updated: 5 hours ago
Mississippi Power will activate its storm center on Monday at 5 a.m. as Hurricane Marco approaches the state, according to the company’s spokesman.

Hurricane

Voluntary evacuation issued for low-lying parts of Hancock Co.

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency, in coordination with the Board of Supervisors and the cities of Bay St. Louis, Diamondhead and Waveland, issued the order beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23.

Hurricane

Gov. Edwards news conference as state prepares for storms Marco, Laura

Updated: 9 hours ago
Watch the press conference live.

Hurricane

Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura gain strength

Updated: 10 hours ago
Tropical Storm Marco moves closer to the coast of Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi. It has gained strength as it has crossed into the gulf of Mexico and is expected to have hurricane conditions by the time it makes landfall tomorrow. Tropical Storm Laura has also gained strength and is currently moving over the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

News

Marinas along Mississippi coast under mandatory evacuation orders

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Pat Peterson
All vessels must leave the marina by sundown Sunday, Aug. 23.