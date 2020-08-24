Advertisement

Governor updates state about Gulf storms

Gov. Tate Reeves
Gov. Tate Reeves(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves is holding a press conference Monday following a breifing by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

State Emergency Management Director Greg Michel said it appears Marco will continue to weaken around the Louisiana coast.

“We are redirecting our focus to Laura,” said Michel.

Four to six inches of rain is expected in coastal counties which could cause flooding and other problems.

Michel also said shelters will be open if they are needed on the coast but urged people who have the option to stay with friends or family and to let others know where they are going in case communication is affected. While the shelters will be there, with COVID-19 concerns, capacity will be less and could present health problems for some.

Gov. Reeves expressed his gratitude to Florida Gov. Ron Desantis for that state’s assistance in being ready to respond to help Mississippi.

Reeves also commented on the status of a budget for the Department of Marine Resources. The legislature comes back into session Monday afternoon to address that topic. The governor said he’s hopeful of that being finalized Monday.

