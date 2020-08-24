Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura continue to trek through the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Hurricane Marco is continuing its trek through the Gulf of Mexico and is inching toward the coast of Louisiana and Mississippi. Tropical Storm Laura is also making its way toward the Gulf of Mexico, but it is first moving over the eastern part of Cuba and is gaining strength as the center shifts more south. We are still a seeing hurricane warning in Hancock and a tropical storm warning for Jackson county and Cameron and St. Tammany parishes.

Tracking how Hurricane Marco has changed since yesterday it is now moving 13 miles per hour north northwestward with sustained winds moving 75 miles per hour and gust even higher than that. By early morning tomorrow we will see Marco moving closer to the coast of Louisiana. As it a approaches the coast it will then take a turn for the west and move more towards central Louisiana’s coast. By Tuesday afternoon it will be nearing the Texas and Louisiana line and will be slowing down to 40 miles per hour. Once it crosses the line into Texas it will be weakening even more and will go away.

Tropical Storm Laura has some time before it reaches the Gulf of Mexico and is currently moving west northwestward at 21 miles per hour and has sustained winds moving 60 miles per hour which has gained strength since yesterday. By early tomorrow morning the center of rotation will be getting into the Caribbean Sea which could make it gain even more strength. The storm will continue in the Caribbean before making its way back onto land just in time to cross the western part of Cuba and then get into the Gulf of Mexico. Just like Hurricane Marco Laura is going to gain strength in the Gulf and head toward the coast of Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama. By Wednesday early morning we are going to be seeing sustained winds moving 85 miles per hour. We can see that Tropical Storm Laura’s path has also shifted westward and will go up the west side of the Louisiana Coast. By Thursday afternoon the storm will be moving inland and starting to weaken but this is when we will be seeing some rain.

The different types of models are showing three different paths. The Euro is predicting that Laura could move more south while the GFS is seeing more models moving toward the coast of Louisiana and Mississippi, and the outliers will be toward the East Coast from the Australian models. We will be seeing rain more early on than expected so our rain chances will be highest Monday through Thursday. By Wednesday afternoon we are expecting anywhere from half and inch to a full inch of rain, but this could be an understatement due to the uncertainty of Laura’s path. Tomorrow afternoon we will be reaching the mid 80′s with showers that could come through any time from noon until 6 PM and on.

