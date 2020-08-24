Advertisement

Ingalls Shipbuilding suspends all operations in Mississippi

By Lindsey Hall
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -

Due to the likelihood of heavy rain and higher than normal tides, Ingalls Shipbuilding suspended all operations in Mississippi.

Ingalls Shipbuilding suspended all operations, on all shifts, on Monday, August 24. Additionally Ingalls’ UNO facility in Louisiana will be closed through Wednesday, August 26th.

Only those employees specifically instructed to report for work on Monday should do so.

The company said that it has heavy weather preparations in place, in all of its facilities in Mississippi and Louisiana.

