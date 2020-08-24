Advertisement

Is Ohio still a swing state?

Polls show President Trump and fmr. V.P. Joe Biden in a tight race, even as the Buckeye State leans further right.
By Kyle Midura
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Polls show a dead heat in Ohio as former V.P. Joe Biden challenges President Donald Trump for the White House.

Over the last 60 years, the presidential candidate who won Ohio on election day won the White House. But, even if that streak holds this year, it’s not expected to last forever.

From the top of the ticket, to the bottom, with each recent cycle, Republicans swing more Ohio voters to their side.

“There’s no doubt that Ohio is getting increasingly more difficult for Democrats to win,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio).

Brown first entered the U.S. Senate in 2007, a good year for Buckeye State Democrats. The party held five of the state’s eight statewide elected positions; now, they only hold one, Brown’s perch in Washington.

Despite recent struggles, Brown argues the state’s working class will be in search of a new deal this year - at least when it comes to the presidency. “I think Joe Biden’s not just going to compete in Ohio,” he said, " he’s going to win in Ohio.”

President Donald Trump won Ohio by eight points in 2016 even as Hillary Clinton topped him by more than three-million votes nationwide. But this year, polling averages from sites like Real Clear Politics suggest a toss-up.

Liz Harrington, a spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee said the president can count on Ohio. “We don’t think the public polls are very accurate, especially when it comes to the state of Ohio,” she said in a recent interview.

Harrington shrugged off former Governor John Kasich’s (R-Ohio) endorsement of Democratic Nominee Joe Biden and argues massive ad buys in the Buckeye State are not signs of a struggling Trump campaign.

“We think we’re going to win even larger,” suggesting the campaign is looking to run-up the score.

Georgetown Political Science Professor Mark Rom isn’t convinced. “Trump’s in trouble,” he saidm “he should have this state locked down.”

Rom, argues Ohio is a red state now. He said the tight race, may reflect more about the challenger than the president’s standing within his own party. Rom said both candidates appeal to working class, older white votes, and he’s not sure another candidate would be close to Trump in the polls, “because of [Biden’s] personal attributes and much more so than as a representative of the Democratic party.”

Elections experts like Rom said winning Ohio is far more important for President Trump than it is for Biden. That’s because, they argue, if the president is in a close race there, Biden is likely to pick up ‘true swing states’ like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Proposed flag designs to fly at Old Capitol

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WTOK Staff
Members of the Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag will meet at 10:30 a.m. and raise each flag under consideration on the flagpole.

News

Rep. Michael Guest weighs in on current events

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 7:00 AM CDT
Republican Representative Michael Guest from Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District weighed in on several topics during his recent visit to Meridian.

Politics

Joe Biden addresses the nation as he accepts his party's nomination for president

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:57 PM CDT
|
Joe Biden addresses the nation as he accepts his party's nomination for president.

News

Republican Michael Guest reacts to Democratic National Convention

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT
Republican Cong. Michael Guest commented while visiting Meridian Thursday.

State

Confederate statue partially hidden after Ole Miss athletes said they didn’t want to see it

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The university moved the statue in mid-July from a central spot to a remote part of campus.

Latest News

News

Sen. Bill Cassidy tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:45 PM CDT
|
By Kristin Kasper
U.S Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.) has tested positive for COVID-19.

Politics

Flint water crisis settlement near, reports say

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:36 AM CDT
|
Michigan will pay $600 million to compensate Flint residents whose health was damaged by lead-tainted drinking water after the city heeded state regulators’ advice not to treat it properly, an attorney involved in the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Politics

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.

Politics

Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, party leaders tried to blend its past with its future.

State

Flag Commission selects top 5 designs; final vote scheduled for September

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:24 AM CDT
|
By Josh Carter
The commission's final choice will be put to a vote in the November elections.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in ‘cages’

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:21 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages.