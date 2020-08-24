Advertisement

Judith “Judi” Smith McAllister

Judith "Judi" Smith McAllister
By Letisha Young
Published: Aug. 24, 2020
Funeral services for Judith “Judi” Smith McAllister will begin at 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Reverend Ralph Henson officiating. Interment will follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Ms. McAllister, age 65, of Meridian passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Survivors include her son Steven McAllister(Lorey); grandchildren, Ava, Gabby and Charli Brooke; brother, Scott Smith (Darrell) and a lifetime of wonderful friends. She was known as “Juju” to her grandchildren and anyone that knew her knew her family was everything to her. 

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Glenda Smith and her husband Steve McAllister.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.

The McAllister family will receive guests from 9:30 am until 10:45 am prior to funeral rites at the funeral home.

